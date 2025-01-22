Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 19

PEKALONGAN, Indonesia: Hundreds of rescuers were searching through thick mud and debris to find survivors on Wednesday (Jan 22) after a rain-triggered landslide in Indonesia killed at least 19 people and left seven missing.

Intense rainfall in a mountainous area near Pekalongan city in Central Java province sparked the landslide on Monday, collapsing bridges and burying cars and houses.

"The joint search and rescue team managed to find and evacuate two bodies ... on Wednesday morning. The number of fatalities recorded as of this afternoon is 19 people," said Abdul Muhari, a spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

"The two bodies found this morning were part of the list of people reported missing in the tragic event," he added, lowering the number of missing by two to seven.

Search and rescue agency Basarnas said in a statement on Wednesday that 13 people were also injured.

Heavy machinery was deployed to clear road access for search teams and around 200 rescue personnel have been sent to help the rescue effort, local official Mohammad Yulian Akbar said.

"The focus is to search for the victims," he said, adding that the local government had declared an emergency in the district for two weeks.