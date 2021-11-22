Lightweight, faster charge time: Indonesian researchers use coffee grounds to power EV batteries

Their research was announced by the university earlier this month.

Head of the research team Professor Anne Zulfia Syahrial told CNA that their lithium-ion battery is made out of lithium titanate oxide (LTO), which produces a more stable electric current compared to graphite lithium batteries used in most EVs.

LTO is not prone to short circuits during the charging process, she said. However, the capacity of LTO is 175 mAh/g, less than that of graphite at 372 mAh/g.

“And this is why we tried to mix tin or silicon and activated carbon from coconut shell waste into a composite. We also process coffee grounds and even plastic waste into graphene to be mixed with LTO,” said Prof Syahrial.

Her colleague Bambang Priyono said this results in lighter battery weight and faster charging time as compared to a graphite lithium battery.

The LTO’s weight could be 200kg lighter than batteries that are typically used in EVs these days. The latter weighs around 500kg.

When the battery is lighter, the car’s mileage can be enhanced.

“We found that in coffee grounds waste, the particles can produce nanoparticles with good surface area conditions.

“The better the condition of the surface area, the more ions exist which can produce better energy,” Mr Priyono explained.

The team’s battery needs about 30 minutes to be fully charged. Most EV batteries need up to two hours to be fully charged.

The researchers are now trying to reduce the charging time to a mere 15 minutes.

INDONESIA’S EV BATTERIES AMBITION

Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of nickel ore which is the main material to produce lithium batteries.

In 2019, it produced 800,000 metric tons of nickel ore, or about 29.6 per cent of the world’s total, according to the investment ministry.