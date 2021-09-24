Cloud kitchens gain traction in Indonesia as pandemic drives demand

JAKARTA: The COVID-19 pandemic was raging when Nurul Fauzia decided to open her own food business in December last year selling pastries and puddings. She needed to supplement her income after her pilot husband had his salary reduced.

Operating from her home in Jakarta’s neighbouring city Tangerang, Zia’s Pastries proved to be a hit with customers, with dozens of online orders coming her way every day.

But despite her efforts to promote her business on social media, there was little room to grow.

The main problem was that her house – located on a small road 20km from the heart of Jakarta – was out of reach for many people. “(Potential customers) even said to me that the delivery fee would cost more than the food. I got that a lot. I had to expand,” Mdm Fauzia told CNA.

But renting space within the city of Jakarta is pricey, as another food entrepreneur Edwin Hartanto found out.

“To open your own store, you need to spend 200 million rupiah (US$14,000) a year in rent and property owners usually want three years (worth of rent) to be paid upfront. The initial investment is big. Not to mention the fact that you need to spend money on modifying the space to fit your needs and hiring waiters, janitors and security,” the Cwims co-owner told CNA.

Cwims, which sells soup noodles, runs six physical shops at the fringes of the city. It was looking to establish a presence in a more strategic location.

Both entrepreneurs said eventually they found a solution to their problem: renting a space at a cloud kitchen. The market for these spaces has been on the rise in Indonesia since the pandemic began.