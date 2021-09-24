‘Very wide’ vaccine inequality gap between developed and developing nations must be narrowed: Retno Marsudi

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Friday (Sep 24) that the “very wide” COVID-19 vaccine inequality gap between developed and developing countries has been a common topic at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this week.

“Essentially, the vaccine inequality between developed and developing countries is very big, very wide. Therefore, this gap must be narrowed,” she told CNA in an exclusive interview at the sidelines of the UNGA.

“First of all, the problem is there are not enough vaccines. They are also not evenly distributed.

Therefore, we ask developed countries that have a lot of vaccines or more than needed to share them.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 6 billion COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide but 80 per cent of them are in developed countries, the minister noted.

Thus, developed countries could share their supply through bilateral mechanisms or via the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility which is a programme aiming to share vaccines among countries, she added.

Mdm Marsudi, who is also one of the co-chairs of the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) Engagement Group (EG), said that the initial target was to distribute 2 billion vaccines by the end of this year.

“Due to several obstacles such as restrictions, export ban … COVAX facility can only secure 1.4 billion (doses) by the end of this year.

“So this means, there is a 30 per cent gap from its target. Therefore, to countries that have excess vaccines, we really hope they share them,” she said.

Indonesia’s top diplomat also said the Southeast Asia nation, where 47 million of its people have been fully vaccinated out of its 270 million population, is co-sponsoring in the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver related to vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics purposes.

The agreement plays an important role in facilitating trade in knowledge and creativity and resolving trade disputes over intellectual property.

This is in line with Indonesia’s priority to focus on inclusiveness and sustainability when it assumes the G20 presidency for a year starting Dec 1, as announced by President Joko Widodo during his speech at UNGA early Thursday.

In his speech, Mr Widodo also mentioned that global economic recovery can only be attained if the pandemic is under control and countries join hands in helping one another. He also said that Indonesia is committed to climate resilience, low carbon development and green technology.

He also expressed concern over the political crisis in Myanmar and the marginalisation of women and violence in Afghanistan, among other issues.