Indonesia revokes forest concession permits covering over 400,000 hectares

JAKARTA: Indonesia has withdrawn concession permits from 15 companies, covering 482,198.72 hectares of forests, in an effort to improve governance and transparency in its natural resources sector, the investment ministry said on Wednesday (Mar 30).

In January, Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced more than 2,000 mining, plantation and forest-use permits had been revoked due to non-compliance or because they had remained unused, tightening oversight of the nation's natural resources.

"This is clear proof that the government is not playing games and would immediately revoke the licenses of those who are operating not in accordance with their designation and those who do not carry out their obligations," Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement.

The investment ministry said the permits were revoked based on a recommendation from the forestry ministry, and companies have been given time to clarify and verify the status of their operations before the permits removal become permanent.

Companies that had their permits revoked included PT Aceh Intitimber and PT Melapi Timber and others that run palm and timber plantations and logging operations across Sumatra, Kalimantan and Papua islands.

By early March, the investment ministry had also revoked 283 mineral mining permits and 131 coal mining permits, the statement added.