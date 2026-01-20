Indonesia revokes permits of 28 firms after deadly floods

JAKARTA: Indonesia stripped more than two dozen permits from forestry, mining and hydroelectric companies in Sumatra on Tuesday (Jan 20), a government minister said, just weeks after deadly floods devastated parts of the island.

Environmentalists, experts and the government said deforestation played a role in last year's disaster that killed more than 1,000 people across three provinces on the island, according to a National Disaster Mitigation Agency tally.

A task force audited companies in the three provinces and presented its findings to President Prabowo Subianto during a teleconference on Monday, State Secretariat Minister Prasetyo Hadi told reporters the day after.

"Based on the report, the president has decided to revoke the permit of 28 companies that were proven to commit violations," Prasetyo said during the Tuesday briefing.

He did not specify what type of violations the firms had allegedly committed or which permits were revoked.

The companies affected include 22 forestry firms covering a combined area of more than one million hectares, Prasetyo said.

Six other companies include a mining firm and a hydroelectric power plant developer, he added, saying that the government is committed to ensuring that natural resources-based businesses comply with the prevailing regulation.