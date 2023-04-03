Explosion at Riau refinery operated by Indonesia state oil firm; third major incident in a month

JAKARTA: Following an explosion at a refinery operated by state oil and gas firm Pertamina in western Indonesia, the firm said that its focus will now be on helping the local community recover from the incident.

The explosion, which happened on Saturday (Apr 1) in Dumai City, Riau province injured nine workers and damaged several buildings in the area.

It was the third major incident involving Pertamina in under a month, following a fire at a fuel storage depot in North Jakarta and another aboard an oil tanker chartered by the firm.

"PT Kilang Pertamina International (PT KPI) Refinery Unit Dumai apologises for this incident. And we will be responsible for the losses incurred in the community," Mr Agustiawan, a spokesman for the Dumai refinery unit, said in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, several houses and places of worship - particularly those adjacent to the refinery - suffered damage in the explosion.

To accelerate the recovery process, Mr Agustiawan said that a team has been formed, involving the local government, law enforcement, and community representatives.

Among the measures taken so far include data collection on the losses in the community while a medical team has been deployed to conduct health checks for people in the area.

"We will also ensure that the national fuel stock, especially (in) the North Sumatra region, is sufficient.

“Hopefully, the recovery process can run well so that in the next few days, the refinery's operational conditions can run optimally," said Mr Agustiawan.