Preparations under way to reopen Riau Islands to tourists from some countries on Thursday: Indonesian minister

JAKARTA: Preparations are being made to reopen Riau Islands province to international tourists from some countries on Thursday (Oct 14), said Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

In a virtual press conference on Monday (Oct 11), he said the health protocols applying to the reopening of Bali would also apply to the Riau Islands.

“It will be applied exactly, including the different countries which will be able to enter as well as requirements, including insurance,” he said.

He added: “The president has instructed that a centralised isolation centre be prepared. The reopening of this area will be a trial run and a model which can be replicated in other areas. It is effective on Oct 14 and we will issue a decree on this.”

Last week, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan announced that Bali's airport will reopen to some international travellers, also on Thursday.

Speaking at the same press conference on Monday, Mr Pandjaitan said travellers from 18 countries would be permitted to enter Bali. He did not divulge the list of countries and would only say that they will be announced via a ministerial decree to be issued soon.

Mr Pandjaitan said eligible travellers must be fully vaccinated with a second jab taken at least 14 days prior to departure to Indonesia. Travellers must also have insurance coverage for COVID-19 treatment worth at least US$100,000 and pay for their own accommodation during a five-day quarantine period.

"We hope that the reopening of international flights to Bali which will occur this week will restore Bali’s economy gradually back to pre-pandemic level. The reopening will be done carefully even though cases have declined," he said.

Bali’s economy, which is dependent on tourism, has been severely battered since the pandemic began.