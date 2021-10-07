Riau Islands calls off proposed travel bubble with Singapore, citing spike in COVID-19 cases in city state

JAKARTA: A proposed travel bubble between the Indonesian province of Riau Islands and Singapore has been called off due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city state, said Riau Islands Governor Ansar Ahmad.

The travel bubble was proposed for Batam Nongsa and Bintan Lagoi, which were destinations frequented by Singaporean visitors prior to the pandemic.

Mr Ahmad had said last month that Riau Islands would open its doors to fully vaccinated Singaporean tourists in October, following a decrease in COVID-19 cases in the province.

However, the plan has now been cancelled given the current situation in Singapore. "The number of COVID-19 in Singapore is still high," he said on Wednesday (Oct 6), as quoted by state news agency Antara.

The proposed travel bubble between Singapore and Riau Islands’ Batam Nongsa and Bintan Lagoi was first mooted by Indonesia’s Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiago Uno in March while visiting Batam.

He later added that the “safe travel corridor” was meant to attract visitors from Singapore to Indonesia, and not vice versa.

A few days later, Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said during his visit to Jakarta that both countries should ideally have “the same level of control” over COVID-19 transmissions before travel arrangements could begin to resume.