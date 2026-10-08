Indonesia committed to safeguarding all investments, president says

JAKARTA: Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto said on Thursday (Oct 8) his government is committed to respecting and safeguarding all investments in the country.

Prabowo was speaking at a launch ceremony for commercial operations of four nickel facilities and construction of six projects in an industrial park at Weda Bay.

"I emphasise here an Indonesian government commitment to respect and safeguard all investments, from wherever," he said.

"We are committed to safeguarding our partnership as well as possible. It is a matter of honour for the Indonesian people to support our partners."

Indonesia has attracted massive investment into its metal industry and smelting, mainly from China, with firms drawn to its rich nickel reserves, but recent policies have raised concerns from some business players.

Chinese companies operating in Indonesia in a letter earlier this year urged Indonesia to implement more business-friendly policies, warning that tighter mining quotas, higher taxes and a new pricing formula were driving up costs and threatening investment.