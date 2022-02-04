Indonesian government urged to mandate hybrid learning for all amid Omicron; anxious parents keep kids at home

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government has placed more schools under hybrid learning to reduce the number of students in class, but experts and interest groups worried about the Omicron wave said the rules should be tightened further.

The Indonesian Educators and Teachers Association (P2G) said all schools across the country should introduce hybrid learning.

“It is not stringent enough because (a school) can still have 100 per cent in-person classes.

“(The government) should have been firmer by having all schools apply hybrid learning at least until we see a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases,” P2G national coordinator Satriwan Salim said in a statement.

The Indonesian government earlier required all students in areas with low and moderate COVID-19 infection risks to attend in-person classes, saying that such classes would help students catch up on their studies which were hindered during the pandemic.

The risk assessments corresponded to the level of Community Activity Restriction known as PPKM, a policy to curb the spread of COVID-19. PPKM is divided into four levels, with Level 4 being the most stringent.

Previously, only schools in Level 3 areas were allowed to adopt hybrid classes, in which half of the students study remotely and the other half attend physical classes. Under such an arrangement, students take turns to study at school but parents can opt for home-based learning for their children.

Schools in Level 4 were barred from staging physical classes, while in-person classes were held for schools in Level 1 and 2.

On Thursday (Feb 3), the Education Ministry said that they have modified the instruction to allow schools in Level 2 PPKM to adopt hybrid classes as well.

“Starting (Thursday), areas in Level 2 PPKM will be given the ability to adjust in-person classes from the capacity of 100 per cent to 50 per cent,” Education Ministry secretary general Suharti said in a statement.

Mdm Suharti, who like many Indonesians goes with one name, added that schools in Level 2 PPKM areas can still have all of its students attend physical classes with permission from the parents.