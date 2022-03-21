Indonesia scraps COVID-19 quarantine for overseas arrivals

JAKARTA: Indonesia has removed its quarantine requirement for all arrivals from overseas, its tourism minister said on Monday (Mar 21), responding to improvements in its containment of the coronavirus

The decision, effective immediately, follows the successful implementation of a quarantine waiver this month for visitors vaccinated against COVID-19 on the islands of Bali, Batam, and Bintan, minister Sandiaga Uno told a news conference.

"With the handling of the pandemic more controlled ... today we announce that the policy of no quarantine has been expanded across Indonesia," said Sandiaga, adding a negative COVID-19 test would still be required.

The waiver follows similar moves by Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia and lately, Malaysia, as countries seek to rebuild travel sectors that have collapsed under tight restrictions.

Sandiaga said detailed regulations could be published on Tuesday.