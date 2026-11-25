JAKARTA: Indonesian rescue teams were searching on Wednesday (Nov 25) for what could be "dozens" of workers trapped in a mine in West Java province, the search and rescue agency said.

The miners have been stuck in a mine 100m deep since Monday as heavy rains inundated access, the agency said, adding access was narrow and the terrain was slippery and dark.

The agency gave no details of the size of the rescue operation or any progress made towards reaching the trapped miners.

It shared images of meetings taking place between rescue personnel. It did not say if rescuers had made contact with the miners or their status.

"We are coordinating with all search and rescue personnel involved in the operation to monitor water conditions and assess access to the mine shaft," Desiana Kartika Bahari, head of the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office, said in a statement.

"The depth of the shaft, narrow access and limited lighting are key considerations in determining the search strategy so that personnel can operate safely."

The number of workers trapped was reported by several local media outlets to be 30.

The mine is located in the Pongkor area of Bogor, a mountainous area 60km south of the capital Jakarta.

State miner Antam, which operates gold mining operations in Pongkor, said the incident occurred at an unauthorised gold mine and was not a part of its operations.

Small-scale and illegal mining has often caused accidents in resource-rich Indonesia, where mineral resources are located in remote areas in conditions difficult for authorities to regulate.

Authorities closed around 30 gold mine pits last week in a separate area in Bogor, news website Detik reported.