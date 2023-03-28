Destroying imported secondhand clothing a move to protect textile SMEs: Indonesia minister

JAKARTA: In a bid to protect its domestic textile sector, Indonesia on Tuesday (Mar 28) destroyed over 7,300 bales of imported used clothing that were bound for the domestic secondhand market.

"What is being done today is part of the government's efforts to protect the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) producers in the clothing sector, including domestic clothing and footwear sellers,” said Small and Medium Enterprise Minister Teten Masduki.

"Fashion MSME producers in the domestic market have long been eroded by illegal and legal imported products."

Mr Teten was speaking to reporters at an industrial area in Cikarang, Bekasi, where the authorities - including those from the police and Indonesian customs - had gathered to destroy the illegally imported used clothes.

He added that illegally imported used clothing now have a share of 31 per cent of the apparel industry, and are dominating the market. This, he said, is causing the government to suffer huge losses in revenue as these contraband goods are not taxed.