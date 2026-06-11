Indonesia seeks to diversify network routes, reduce 90% internet connectivity dependence on Singapore

JAKARTA: Indonesia aims to reduce its heavy reliance on Singapore for its internet and digital connectivity by diversifying network routes, said the Indonesian communication and digital affairs ministry.

"Honestly, 90 per cent of our (internet) traffic now depends on Singapore,” said Denny Setiawan, the ministry’s director of strategy and policy for digital infrastructure, during an awards ceremony in Jakarta on Monday (Jun 8).

This dependence stems from Singapore's position as Southeast Asia’s primary digital hub, hosting major subsea cable networks - cables laid on the seabed between land-based stations - data centres and global cloud services.

Subsea cables are seen as critical information and telecommunications technology infrastructure.

Often described as the "backbone of the global internet", they can carry more than 99 per cent of the world's data traffic, including email, webpages and video calls.

Denny added that Indonesia needs to build more alternative digital routes so internet connectivity does not rely on a single corridor, as concentrating resources can pose risks.

Indonesia's potential as a digital economy hub in Southeast Asia must be supported by adequate connectivity so that digital technologies can reach the world’s largest archipelago, with more than 17,000 islands, he added.

"We need diversity in subsea cables and terrestrial (land-based) cables, and the same applies to each island," he said, adding that digital sovereignty is increasingly important as demand for network capacity grows to support artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven centres.

Denny added that the government is working to align development plans for data centres, subsea cables, terrestrial networks and radio frequency spectrums.