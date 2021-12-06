Poor weather hampers search and rescue efforts at Indonesia volcano

SUMBERWULUH, Indonesia: Officials monitoring Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Monday (Dec 6) warned residents to remain vigilant after a deadly eruption over the weekend, as heavy wind and rain brought search-and-rescue efforts to a halt.

The tallest mountain on the island of Java erupted dramatically on Saturday, shooting a towering column of ash into the sky that blanketed surrounding villages. Fourteen people were killed and dozens more injured.

Aerial footage showed roofs jutting out of an ashen landscape, while on the ground military officers, police and residents dug through mud with their hands to extricate victims.

On Monday, the head of the Semeru Volcano Observatory, Liswanto, warned people to keep a safe distance from the mountain, amid reports anxious residents had returned to their homes to check on belongings and livestock.

"The status of Mt. Semeru is still at level 2, which means at this level, people need to be more vigilant because the potential threat is still there," he said.