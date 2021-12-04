Thousands flee as Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Semeru volcano on the east of Java island erupted on Saturday (Dec 4), spewing out a tower of smoke and ash that plunged local communities into darkness and forced thousands of nearby residents to flee.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said in a statement.

But rescuers moved to evacuate local residents as lava reached nearby villages and destroyed a bridge in Lumajang regency in East Java.

"A number of areas went dark after being covered by volcanic ash," agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said.

"We are building up some shelters in several locations in Lumajang," he added.

Videos shared by the BNPB showed local residents running as towering smoke and ash blanketed some nearby villages in East Java province.