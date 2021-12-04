Thousands flee as Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Semeru volcano on the east of Java island erupted on Saturday (Dec 4), spewing out a tower of smoke and ash that plunged local communities into darkness and forced thousands of nearby residents to flee.
There were no immediate reports of casualties, the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said in a statement.
But rescuers moved to evacuate local residents as lava reached nearby villages and destroyed a bridge in Lumajang regency in East Java.
"A number of areas went dark after being covered by volcanic ash," agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said.
"We are building up some shelters in several locations in Lumajang," he added.
Videos shared by the BNPB showed local residents running as towering smoke and ash blanketed some nearby villages in East Java province.
Volcanic ash and hot clouds were detected in the area at about 3pm, said the BNPB spokesman.
Thoriqul Haq, district head of Lumajang, told Reuters that the road and bridge connecting Lumajang and the nearby city of Malang were severed.
"This has been a very pressing, rapid condition since it erupted," he said. Haq added that evacuations were under way, but did not give details.
Semeru is among Indonesia's nearly 130 active volcanoes.
Its alert status has remained at its second-highest level since its previous major eruption in December 2020, which also forced thousands to flee and left villages covered.