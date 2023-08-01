Indonesia sends emergency aid to Papua as drought kills 6

Indonesia has sent emergency aid to its easternmost province of Papua, where a drought has killed six people, including a baby, and left thousands without water since June, officials said on Tuesday (Aug 1).

JAKARTA:

Disaster officials blamed the El Nino weather phenomenon generally associated with a rise in global temperatures for the drought and extreme cold weather that has caused crop failures and left many without access to water in the worst-hit Pucak regency in Central Papua.

Adrianus Alla, a senior social affairs ministry official, said in a statement storage depots in the towns of Timika and Lapangan Sinik were empty because "all aid has been distributed".

In total, 17.1 tonnes of aid has been sent to the impoverished region, he said, including thousands of packets of instant food and hundreds of tents and blankets.

Alla said the worst-affected areas were difficult to reach because of poor weather conditions.

Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said Monday the drought has affected more than 7,500 people.

At least six people died from starvation and dehydration, officials said.