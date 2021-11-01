Indonesia's rain-averting shamans back in business after pandemic hiatus

BEKASI, Indonesia: Seated cross-legged amid a fog of incense and platters of fragrant offerings, dishes of red chillies, garlic bulbs and frangipani petals, Indonesian shaman Ki Joko Sapu-Jagat prepares at home the night before his first day back on the job.

After a months-long interruption, Indonesia's rain shamans who conduct ceremonies to keep rain away, are back in business, with large-scale events now permitted under eased COVID-19 restrictions.

While many might be sceptical, several Indonesians believe in the ability of these "pawang hujan", or "rain-diviners", to control the weather.

In a nation that experiences sudden monsoon downpours for months each year, these rain shamans are often hired to keep weddings, concerts, and even government events rain-free.

"In principle we work without changing nature. Instead we fortify the area where the event is," said Ki Joko, 57, staring up at a patch of ominous grey clouds, as he explained how he creates an invisible barrier of protection to move clouds to other places.