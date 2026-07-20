‘New digital corridor’: Singapore, Indonesia say Batam-Changi undersea cable’s arrival will boost ties

BATAM: Singapore and Indonesia leaders on Monday (Jul 20) lauded the completion of a strategic subsea cable system linking Batam and Changi which both sides said will strengthen bilateral cooperation.

They added that the impending launch of the Nongsa-Changi Cable will also support the ambitions of Batam, Bintan, Karimun (BBK) to become a digital economy hub in Southeast Asia. BBK is a free trade zone where Singapore and Indonesia share a longstanding partnership to enhance business connectivity between both countries.

The 50km cable linking Batam and Singapore provides the shortest and most direct connection between Changi and Nongsa Digital Park in Batam, an emerging digital hub that hosts a growing cluster of data centres.

Speaking at a ceremony on Monday to mark the completion of the cable in Nongsa, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said the project will support the growth of data centres and digital services in Batam while helping businesses operate across borders.

“Businesses developing AI-cabled applications, operating cloud services, or running advanced manufacturing facilities, all depend on the ability to move data securely, reliably and with minimal delay,” he said.

“That is why projects like the Nongsa-Changi Cable matter.”

He said that the project is “a testament to our deepening bilateral partnership” noting that earlier this month, at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat in Jakarta, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and President Prabowo Subianto welcomed efforts to develop Batam, Bintan and Karimun into a vibrant digital hub.