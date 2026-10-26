‘Clearly disinformation’: Singapore embassy denies claims Indonesian public figures met ambassador

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Embassy in Jakarta on Sunday (Oct 25) rejected as disinformation claims that two prominent Indonesian figures met its ambassador, amid heightened online commentary over Indonesia-Singapore relations in recent weeks.

Social media posts had alleged that former deputy foreign minister Dino Patti Djalal and political science professor Saiful Mujani - described in the posts as anti-government figures - met Singapore ambassador Kwok Fook Seng at his residence on Oct 18.

The claims emerged after Dino publicly defended Singapore against allegations that it was conspiring against Indonesia’s interests, including its stock market.

“The Embassy is aware of social media posts containing false statements claiming that Professor Saiful Mujani and Dr Dino Patti Djalal had visited the residence of the Ambassador of Singapore to Indonesia on 18 October 2026,” it said in a statement.

“No such visit took place.”

The embassy described the claims as “clearly disinformation” and said it would work with Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs to address the issue.

Both Saiful and Dino have also denied the allegations.

Saiful is a professor of political science at Syarif Hidayatullah State Islamic University and founder of Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting.

Dino was Indonesia's deputy minister for foreign affairs in 2014 and has also served as ambassador to the United States. He currently heads the think tank Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia.