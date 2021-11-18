Rise in travel interest from Indonesia after Singapore VTL announcement, but process not so straightforward

JAKARTA: Indonesian Lita Damayanti, 40, has been fretting over the arrangements for her son’s education for some time.

Her 12-year-old child has been accepted by a secondary school in Singapore and needs to travel to the city state next week.

“As a mother, I want to see the new chapter of my son’s life ... how he starts school in a foreign country,” Surabaya-based Mdm Damayanti told CNA.

When Singapore announced earlier this week that it will start a unilateral vaccinated travel lane (VTL) with Indonesia on Nov 29, Mdm Damayanti thought that it might be easier for her to travel.

She noted that the health protocols involved might still be considered “complicated” as compared to before the pandemic, but is determined to go through the process.

“I want to go there to help him sort out everything from his uniforms, books and other necessities.”

After the announcement of the unilateral VTL granted by Singapore to travellers from Indonesia, those interviewed by CNA said that they are looking forward to visiting the neighbouring country in the near future.

However, they are also cognisant of the health protocols and how things might not necessarily be so straightforward.

Ms Eli Wijayanti, 35, was also excited when she learnt of the unilateral VTL.

She immediately began searching for flights, only to discover that the VTL meant that she would need to stick to an assigned flight. All prospective travellers will also need to apply for a short-term or long-term pass.

The VTL is intended for fully-vaccinated individuals from Indonesia travelling from Jakarta and they must present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test pre-departure and upon arrival. When returning home, travellers must also present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before their departure and then again on day 3 of their quarantine in Indonesia.

For a start, it is expected that there will be two daily designated VTL flights from Jakarta to Singapore and this will progressively be increased to four.

There is also a quota for the VTL at 10,000 per day for all travellers arriving in Singapore, not just from Indonesia.

“I am actually not that very keen anymore because there are many requirements. Upon returning to Indonesia, we also must be quarantined.

“We must also get PCR tests several times so it is impossible to go there on a budget just for a few days like how I used to do it before the pandemic,” Ms Wijayanti said.

Indonesia has not established any VTL so far and travellers arriving from abroad must be quarantined for three days.