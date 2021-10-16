Rescuers of endangered slow loris in Indonesia not resting on their laurels, despite drop in smuggling

JAKARTA: With big puppy eyes, fluffy fur, a seemingly placid demeanour and a size no bigger than a grapefruit, slow lorises have been traded illegally online, sold at bird markets in big cities like Jakarta or smuggled overseas.

Buyers might be drawn to their cuteness but members of the slow loris genus, several species of which are critically endangered including the Javan slow loris, are no pets.

Slow lorises are the world’s only venomous primates. They have glands underneath their armpits that ooze hazardous oil which when mixed with the lorises’ saliva produces a venom powerful enough to rot flesh.

When threatened, lorises curl their body to lick the glands before delivering a bite so strong and grisly that their grooved canines can pierce through bone. If bitten, humans can have days of high fever, swelling and in rare cases even die.

This is why poachers sometimes file slow lorises’ teeth or remove them completely before selling them as pets.

“Some (lorises) had the tips of their canines clipped. There are those whose teeth are ground right down to the edge of their gums. Some had all of their teeth extracted completely,” Wendi Prameswari, a veterinarian who has been working on rehabilitating slow lorises rescued from the hands of wildlife poachers for the past 10 years, told CNA.

“You can imagine how painful it must have been for them.”