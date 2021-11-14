Behind the glamour, Indonesia’s budding influencers trade hard work for following

JAKARTA: Standing in front of a hip cafe in an upscale Jakarta neighbourhood, Syifa Aulia Putri strikes a pose for a shot of her in a chic white shirt and moss green skirt, smiling ear to ear with one hand on her hip.

In another Instagram post, she sits behind a collection of skincare products, her finger gently touching her cheek.

For the last five years, the 22-year-old social media influencer, who started producing content on tips to navigate college life since her university days, has attracted 115,000 followers on TikTok and 7,000 on Instagram.

She has also caught the eye of fashion and beauty brands eager to have her promote their products on social media as well as hiring her as a model for their ad campaigns or as a host for their events.

But even her long-time fans only get to see a small fraction of her day-to-day life. Hidden from view is the fact that she has to juggle her work as an influencer and her main job as a growth specialist for a media company.

Usually, it is already 9pm by the time she gets home from work and Putri often has to stay up all night just so she can produce social media content.

“People think all I do is just say a few lines for a short video on Instagram or TikTok and I get paid. ‘How difficult can that be?’” she told CNA.

“But there is a long creative process behind every post. I have to come up with an idea, develop a script, discuss that idea back and forth with a client, shoot the video and edit it. Meanwhile, I have to engage my followers by replying to comments and messages.”

Life can be exceptionally hard for budding influencers like Putri, who are starting to get paid but do not make enough money to quit their day jobs.