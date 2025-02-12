4 in 5 Indonesian parents support government’s proposal to regulate children’s social media usage: Survey

SINGAPORE: Some 84 per cent of Indonesian parents support a government proposal to set a minimum age for social media access aimed at protecting children, according to a survey published on Tuesday (Feb 11), with a higher percentage of mothers in favour of such legislation as compared to fathers.

The widespread support for stricter regulations comes as exposure to age-inappropriate content was identified as the “biggest concern” among parents regarding social media usage by children, the report by global public opinion and data company YouGov found.

The data is based on surveys conducted last month of adults aged 18 and above with a sample size of 892 respondents. All of them have at least one child under the age of 18.

The survey was conducted online.

Earlier in January, Communications Minister Meutya Hafid said that the Indonesian government plans to issue a regulation to set a minimum age for social media users to protect children, following Australia’s decision to ban children under 16 from accessing social media.

“What the minister means is that the government is headed for the direction of a stronger regulation on age limit, which is through the formation of a law,” Alexander Sabar, a senior official at the communications and digital ministry, told Reuters following the minister's announcement.

Based on the YouGov report, mothers showed greater support for the proposed regulation, with 88 per cent in favour as compared to 81 per cent of fathers surveyed.

While exposure to age-inappropriate content was the biggest concern among the parents surveyed at 81 per cent, other issues that were highlighted include addiction or excessive screen time (74 per cent), negative mental health impacts (70 per cent), as well as the spread of misinformation (62 per cent) among others.

Meanwhile, just 54 per cent of parents surveyed are concerned about cyber bullying or harassment on social media.

However, while the YouGov survey found that a majority of parents are in support of the upcoming legislation, only half (50 per cent) believe that it will be effective in controlling their children’s online presence. Seventeen per cent remain skeptical of the legislation’s effectiveness while 33 per cent are neutral on the matter.

The survey also found that TikTok - known for its short-form mobile videos - is considered by parents to be the “most dangerous” social media platform for children, with 58 per cent of respondents expressing concerns. Meanwhile, X closely follows with 51 per cent viewing it as a potential risk.

In comparison, YouTube and Instagram are regarded as “safer platforms” though many respondents share a “neutral stance” regarding its potential dangers, according to YouGov.