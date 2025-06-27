Indonesia’s new sovereign fund to boost state-owned enterprise assets, forge global ties: CIO

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s second sovereign wealth fund, Danantara Indonesia, is positioning itself as a catalyst for transforming state-owned enterprises (SOEs) into competitive entities, while drawing in foreign partnerships, its chief investment officer Pandu Patria Sjahrir told CNA.

The new sovereign fund was launched on Feb 24 to manage the assets of all state-owned enterprises in the country worth more than US$900 billion.

It is Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's main vehicle to achieve his 8 per cent economic growth target by 2029.

At the launch, Prabowo said Indonesia is ready to collaborate with both local and foreign partners to make Danantara a success story. He added that the fund is a step towards bringing Indonesia to a developed country status.

Its creation, though, has sparked both optimism and skepticism.

Prior to the launch, some had raised concerns about transparency and potential political interference as it was unclear how Danantara would be audited.

But Prabowo has pledged transparency in the fund's management, saying it could be audited anytime by anyone.