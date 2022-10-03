‘Inexcusable’ for police to use tear gas in deadly Indonesian football stampede: Analyst

SINGAPORE: Police usage of tear gas to disperse football fans in Indonesia on Saturday (Oct 1), triggering a stampede that killed at least 125 people, was “inexcusable”, said an analyst. He cited confined space and a lack of escape routes.

“The fact that people cannot breathe, that they are struggling to get oxygen … surely from a police policy and procedure point of view, it has to be known that (tear gas) creates the biggest amount of panic that you can create in a confined space,” Professor Hans Westerbeek told CNA’s Asia First on Monday, two days after the incident.

“Absolutely, it's inexcusable to use tear gas."

Spectators were trampled as they charged towards gates at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang after police fired tear gas on Arema FC supporters storming the pitch following their 3-2 loss to visiting rivals Persebaya Surabaya.

Police said many were crushed or suffocated to death, including 32 children, in one of the world’s deadliest stadium disasters.