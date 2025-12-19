Indonesia government plans daily living allowance, compensation for families hit by Sumatra floods

JAKARTA: Victims of the recent deadly floods on Indonesia’s Sumatra island could receive government support, including a daily living allowance, household replacement aid and 15 million rupiah (US$896) in compensation for families of those killed in the disaster that has claimed more than 1,000 lives across three provinces.

As of Friday (Dec 18), the death toll has reached 1,068 people, with over 190 people still missing and about 7,000 injured in Aceh, West Sumatra and North Sumatra after Cyclone Senyar struck in late November.

About 577,600 residents have been displaced and more than 147,000 homes were destroyed, according to Indonesia’s National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB),

Indonesia Minister of Social Affairs Saifullah Yusuf said that the government is mulling a daily living allowance scheme for displaced victims

“Once there is temporary housing or permanent housing (available for them), there will be a living allowance provided for three months in which in each family, every individual will receive financial support of 10,000 rupiah per day,” Saifullah was quoted as saying by local news outlet Detik on Thursday.

“The living allowance is 10,000 rupiah per individual. For example, a family of five would receive 50,000 rupiah daily for three months.”