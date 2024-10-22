Woman dies after being struck by swordfish while surfing in Indonesia

SINGAPORE: An Italian surfer has died after being struck by a swordfish while surfing off the west coast of Sumatra, Indonesia.

Ms Giulia Manfrini, 36, was fatally injured after being impaled by the bill of the swordfish last Friday (Oct 18) in the waters off Ombak Bengbeng, near Masokut Island in Mentawai Islands Regency, reported Indonesian news agency Antara.

"Unexpectedly, a swordfish jumped towards Manfrini and struck her directly in the chest," said Lahmudin Siregar, the acting head of the Mentawai Islands' regional disaster management agency, according to Antara.

Ms Manfrini had managed to call for help by waving to two people who witnessed the incident, and they quickly provided first aid and rushed her to the Pei Pei Pasakiat Taileleu Health Centre, Antara reported, citing police from neighbouring Siberut Island.

However, she could not be saved.

Her medical report showed that she suffered a 5cm-deep wound in her upper left chest and displayed signs of drowning.

Ms Manfrini's body has been transported to the city of Padang and will be repatriated to Italy, Australia's ABC News reported on Monday.

Fellow Australian news outlet 9News reported on Tuesday that the fish involved in the incident was a needlefish, citing a local resort.

Ms Manfrini's death was mourned by the mayor of her hometown, Venaria Reale, in a Facebook post last Saturday.

"The news of her death has left us shocked and makes us feel powerless in the face of the tragedy that took her life so prematurely," wrote Mr Fabio Giulivi Sindacoe, who offered his condolences to her family and friends.

Ms Manfrini had "fulfilled her dual dream of practising surfing, her favourite sport, and opening a travel agency for sports vacations", he added.

Her LinkedIn page lists her as the co-founder of a surf travel agency, AWAVE Travel, and a freelance surf instructor with the International Surfing Association.