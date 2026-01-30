Court ruling in Indonesia fuels competing claims for throne in Central Java’s Surakarta Palace
A court ruling allowing one claimant to legally adopt the royal title Pakubuwono XIV has intensified a bitter succession feud at Indonesia’s historic Surakarta Palace.
SURAKARTA: A succession dispute inside Indonesia’s centuries-old Surakarta Palace in Central Java following the death of the previous monarch in November last year has spilled into the legal sphere, after a local court approved a name change that effectively recognises one of two rival royal claimants who are half-brothers.
The Surakarta District Court granted a petition by Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Harya Purbaya - who is the younger half-sibling - to formally adopt the royal title Pakubuwono XIV as his legal name, ordering the city’s civil registry to issue the 23-year-old with a new national identity card under that name.
The ruling - which was made on Jan 21 but reported by local news outlet Kompas on Friday (Jan 30) - adds fresh complications to a succession crisis that has divided the royal household since the death of Pakubuwono XIII in November 2025.
The Surakarta Palace - which was founded in the 18th century - is one of Java’s most important royal institutions. And although it no longer holds political power, its leadership carries significant cultural authority and symbolic influence in Central Java.
The current dispute has produced two men vying to be the new king - Purbaya and his older half-brother Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Harya Hangabehi - in a situation that has spilled from palace courtyards into courtrooms.
In its ruling, the court instructed the Surakarta Population and Civil Registration Office to update Purbaya’s records.
“Ordering the Surakarta Civil Registration Office to process the applicant’s population data in accordance with this ruling, by issuing a new ID card under the name Sri Susuhunan Pakubuwono XIV,” read the court’s decision, as reported by news outlet Kompas.
Purbaya’s application was filed on Dec 19 with hearings that were held on Jan 5 and Jan 21, according to the court’s case-tracking system.
TWO PRINCES, ONE THRONE
The dispute between the rival camps dates back to the death of Pakubuwono XIII on Nov 2. He left behind three wives, two sons and five daughters.
The two sons - Purbaya and Hangabehi - were born to different mothers. Both have declared themselves Pakubuwono XIV, the traditional title of the ruler of Surakarta and the legitimate heir to the throne.
Purbaya is the son of Pakubuwono XIII’s third wife, Pradapaningsih, and was formally appointed crown prince in 2022. Supporters say that appointment gives him the strongest claim to succeed his late father.
Hangabehi, 40, was born from the king’s second marriage to Winari. His backers argue that palace custom - known as paugeran - prioritises the eldest male heir when there is no reigning queen consort.
Just days after their father’s death, Purbaya publicly declared himself Pakubuwono XIV during the royal funeral procession on Nov 5. His supporters framed the move as a necessary step to avoid a leadership vacuum.
Others criticised the timing, saying royal succession should occur only after a 40- to 100-day mourning period and in coordination with the central government.
The split deepened on Nov 13, when the Extended Royal Family Council - which is aligned with Hangabehi - conducted a separate coronation ceremony naming him Pakubuwono XIV.
Two days later, Purbaya’s camp responded by holding a closed coronation ritual on Nov 15, reinforcing his competing claim.
The court’s approval of Purbaya’s name change has not been accepted by all factions.
Eddy Wirabhumi, executive chair of the Surakarta Palace Customary Council - which supports Hangabehi - said a civil lawsuit has been filed to challenge the decision.
“We are contesting the ruling,” Eddy said, as quoted by TribunSolo.
The lawsuit is scheduled for its first hearing on Feb 5.
A FAMILY DIVIDED
Purbaya has the backing of Gusti Timoer Rumbai, the eldest daughter of Pakubuwono XIII, who has insisted her father’s decision to appoint Purbaya as crown prince must be honoured.
“I must emphasise this, in 2022, Pakubuwono XIII formally appointed and inaugurated the crown prince. We are obliged to carry out that mandate,” she said in December, as reported by Metro TV.
On the other side, Gusti Moeng, a younger sister of the late king, has defended Hangabehi’s claim as the result of a broad family consensus.
“We believe that rights are given by God. Gusti Bei (Hangabehi), now Pakubuwono XIV, did not ask to be born older than Purbaya,” she said.
The palace stalemate has drawn intervention from the Indonesian government. Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming, a former mayor of Solo, and Culture Minister Fadli Zon have both attempted mediation. Solo is the popular colloquial name for Surakarta.
The Ministry of Culture has appointed Tedjowulan - the palace’s chief minister and the late king’s younger brother - as a caretaker and mediator. He was also given the responsibility of safeguarding the palace complex as a cultural heritage site.
Tedjowulan has previously criticised Purbaya’s early declaration to ascend the throne, arguing it violated palace custom - particularly because it was made even before the late king’s body was formally taken for burial.
This is not the first time the Surakarta Palace has seen internal fractures. A similar leadership split followed the death of Pakubuwono XII in 2004, and it took eight years - until 2012 - for the dispute to be resolved through a peace agreement.
The players in the previous dispute happen to be Tedjowulan and his older brother, the immediate past king.