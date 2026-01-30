Court ruling in Indonesia fuels competing claims for throne in Central Java’s Surakarta Palace

SURAKARTA: A succession dispute inside Indonesia’s centuries-old Surakarta Palace in Central Java following the death of the previous monarch in November last year has spilled into the legal sphere, after a local court approved a name change that effectively recognises one of two rival royal claimants who are half-brothers.

The Surakarta District Court granted a petition by Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Harya Purbaya - who is the younger half-sibling - to formally adopt the royal title Pakubuwono XIV as his legal name, ordering the city’s civil registry to issue the 23-year-old with a new national identity card under that name.

The ruling - which was made on Jan 21 but reported by local news outlet Kompas on Friday (Jan 30) - adds fresh complications to a succession crisis that has divided the royal household since the death of Pakubuwono XIII in November 2025.

The Surakarta Palace - which was founded in the 18th century - is one of Java’s most important royal institutions. And although it no longer holds political power, its leadership carries significant cultural authority and symbolic influence in Central Java.

The current dispute has produced two men vying to be the new king - Purbaya and his older half-brother Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Harya Hangabehi - in a situation that has spilled from palace courtyards into courtrooms.

In its ruling, the court instructed the Surakarta Population and Civil Registration Office to update Purbaya’s records.

“Ordering the Surakarta Civil Registration Office to process the applicant’s population data in accordance with this ruling, by issuing a new ID card under the name Sri Susuhunan Pakubuwono XIV,” read the court’s decision, as reported by news outlet Kompas.

Purbaya’s application was filed on Dec 19 with hearings that were held on Jan 5 and Jan 21, according to the court’s case-tracking system.

TWO PRINCES, ONE THRONE

The dispute between the rival camps dates back to the death of Pakubuwono XIII on Nov 2. He left behind three wives, two sons and five daughters.

The two sons - Purbaya and Hangabehi - were born to different mothers. Both have declared themselves Pakubuwono XIV, the traditional title of the ruler of Surakarta and the legitimate heir to the throne.

Purbaya is the son of Pakubuwono XIII’s third wife, Pradapaningsih, and was formally appointed crown prince in 2022. Supporters say that appointment gives him the strongest claim to succeed his late father.

Hangabehi, 40, was born from the king’s second marriage to Winari. His backers argue that palace custom - known as paugeran - prioritises the eldest male heir when there is no reigning queen consort.