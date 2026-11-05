From Habibie to Prabowo: A history of wiretapping controversies involving Indonesian presidents

JAKARTA: Allegations of wiretapping targeting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, which came to light late on Tuesday (Nov 3), are the latest in a series of controversies involving the surveillance of the country's top leaders over the years.

The latest case has implicated former National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo - who was most recently a part of Prabowo's cabinet - and two other senior police officials, with authorities warning that more arrests could be made.

Previous incidents include the leak of a telephone conversation involving then-president BJ Habibie in 1998, an Australian intelligence operation targeting Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2009 when he sat in office, and the discovery of suspected surveillance devices at facilities used by Joko Widodo before he became president.

Former president Megawati Soekarnoputri has also spoken about her concerns over the interception of private communications. In 2024, she claimed she was frequently targeted by surveillance and had avoided using her personal mobile phone.

These incidents unfolded against different political backdrops, from Indonesia's transition to democracy during the Reformasi era and diplomatic tensions with Australia to allegations of abuse of authority by security agencies.

CNA looks back at the history of alleged wiretapping and surveillance cases involving Indonesia's leaders.