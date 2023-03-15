Indonesia downplays impact of SVB collapse on its banking sector

JAKARTA: The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) will not have a direct effect on Indonesia’s banking sector as it is strong and stable, according to a senior official.

Mr Dian Ediana Rae, chief executive for banking supervision of Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK), said the closure of the US bank is not expected to have a direct impact on Indonesian banks.

This is because the latter does not have a business relationship, facility line or investment in SVB securitisation products, he said in a statement issued on Monday (Mar 13).

He added that banks in Indonesia also do not provide credit and investment to technology startups or crypto companies, unlike SVB and other banks in the US.

“Therefore, OJK hopes that the society and industry will not be affected by various speculation,” he said.