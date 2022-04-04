Indonesian teacher sentenced to death for raping 13 students

JAKARTA: An Indonesian teacher found guilty of raping 13 students at an Islamic boarding school, and who impregnated at least eight of the victims, was sentenced to death on Monday (Apr 4).

Herry Wirawan, 36, had been sentenced to life in prison in February, in a case that drew national attention to sexual abuse in the country's religious schools.

But prosecutors, who had requested the death penalty and chemical castration, filed an appeal.

"We accept the appeal of the prosecutors," read the judge's statement, published on Monday on the website of the High Court in Bandung, West Java province.

"We hereby punish the defendant to a death sentence."

Wirawan was not in court for the appeal, a spokesperson told AFP.

Indonesia has held off conducting executions for several years and the last known executions took place in 2016.