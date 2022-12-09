Indonesia turning to ‘non-traditional partners’ to help released terrorists avoid relapse: Expert

SINGAPORE: Former terrorists released after their jail sentences can be prone to relapsing, and regional governments must be alert and work on reintegrating them into society, said an anti-terrorism expert.

At least 10 per cent of released terrorists will return to extremism, said Dr Noor Huda Ismail, a visiting fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

Authorities should also work with non-traditional partners, such as the former terrorists’ religious leaders and family members, to help them avoid relapsing, he told CNA’s Asia Now on Thursday (Dec 8).

The issue of reintegrating former terrorists has taken centre stage following recent events, such as the release of one of the bombmakers behind the 2002 Bali blasts on parole and a suicide bomb attack that occurred at a police station in Bandung on Wednesday.