Post-pandemic Indonesia wants quality not quantity tourists: Minister

Two of Indonesia’s most popular tourist spots, Bali and the Riau islands, rolled out the welcome mat to foreign visitors from 19 countries last month as COVID-19 cases subsided in the country. However, the reopening has been plagued by few international flights and a mandatory quarantine still in force.

The Indonesian tourism minister was more cautious about when such curbs will be lifted, emphasising that health concerns must still be the priority, although weekly reviews will be made based on the health data. He said chartered flights in Bali might be a possibility and scheduled flights would likely follow-up on that.

“There’s a lot of demand for the live on boat quarantine, meaning that they arrive in Bali and they go straight to the boat ... They would be allowed to go into the dive sites and enjoy the open seas but within the premise of the boat,” he said.

At the same time, the Indonesian government argues that the country’s painful experience in tackling a surge in COVID-19 cases earlier this year, means its healthcare system is in good shape to handle a potential spike of foreign visitors who might fall sick with COVID-19 while visiting Indonesia.

“(The) second wave in Bali and other parts of Indonesia happening in July and August, really taught us a big lesson that we would need to prepare these health facilities and health supplies,” said the minister.

“We are confident that we would be able to handle if should there be another surge,” he asserted.

The other big question is even with Indonesia opening its doors again, big-spending visitors from China who make up Indonesia’s biggest source of international arrivals pre-pandemic may be conspicuously absent.

Beijing has yet to allow its residents to freely travel out of the country. China has reimposed lockdowns in parts of the country as it remains one of the few places in the world to hold on to a ‘Zero COVID’ policy.

Acknowledging that it will be a slow climb to get tourism back to its buoyant pre-pandemic levels, the minister said: “Gradually up to the end of this administration in 2024, we’re targeting to reach closer to 8 to 10 million tourists – but it will take some time.”