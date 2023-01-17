Indonesia’s trade surplus hits record high in 2022

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s trade surplus hit a record high of US$54.46 billion last year amid a global increase in commodity prices and a disruption to the global supply chains as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The surplus was a 53.75 per cent increase from the US$35.42 billion in 2021. It was caused by increases in prices and export shipments of commodities like coal, crude palm oil and iron.

Data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS) on Monday (Jan 16) showed that 2022 exports were worth US$291.98 billion, an increase of 26.07 per cent compared to the year before. Imports in 2022 were valued at US$237.52 billion, an increase of 21.07 per cent compared to 2021.

Among its trading partners, Indonesia benefitted the most from its trade with the US, and saw the biggest bilateral deficit with Australia.