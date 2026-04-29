Death toll from Indonesia train crash rises to 16

JAKARTA: The death toll from a train crash outside the Indonesian capital Jakarta rose to 16, all women, after an injured passenger passed away in hospital, officials said on Wednesday (Apr 29).

A long-distance train slammed into the last, women-only carriage of a stationary commuter train near the Bekasi Timur station late Monday, prompting a nearly 12-hour rescue effort with crews prying open mangled carriages.

Jakarta police spokesperson Budi Hermanto told AFP on Wednesday that a 25-year-old woman died in the morning, bringing the toll to 16.

Ninety people were injured in the incident, Budi said. Forty-four were discharged after receiving hospital treatment.

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The national search and rescue agency said all the victims were women.