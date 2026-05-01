Logo
Logo

Asia

Indonesia train crash kills four: Police
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Indonesia train crash kills four: Police

A train collided with a car in Central Java, killing four people including two children, just days after another fatal crash outside Jakarta.

Indonesia train crash kills four: Police

This handout picture taken and released on May 1, 2026 by the Grobogan Police Traffic Unit shows a vehicle struck by a passenger train, killing at least four people as it attempted to cross an unguarded railway crossing in Grobogan, Central Java. (Photo: AFP/Grobogan Police Traffic Unit)

01 May 2026 08:34PM (Updated: 01 May 2026 08:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEMARANG: A train hit a car in Grobogan, Indonesia on Friday (May 1), killing four people including two children, police said, days after another deadly train crash outside the capital Jakarta.

The driver of the car involved in the collision in Central Java province did not see the oncoming train on a level crossing due to thick fog, local traffic officer Eko Ari Kisworo said in a statement issued by the police.

The train then collided with the car, which carried nine people and was flung about 20m before hitting a pole and flipping into a rice field, Eko said.

Four passengers, including a two-year-old girl and another who was 10, were killed, while the driver and the remaining passengers were injured, the officer added.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The accident came just days after a long-distance train slammed into the last, women-only carriage of a stationary commuter train near the Bekasi Timur station in West Java on Monday, killing 16 women and injuring at least 90 people.

President Prabowo Subianto has blamed that incident on unsafe level crossings and ordered a countrywide upgrade with guard posts or flyovers.

Transport accidents are not uncommon in Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation where buses, trains and even planes are often old and poorly maintained.

A major train crash in January 2024 killed four crew members in West Java province.

In 2015, 16 people were killed when a commuter train crashed into a minibus on a level crossing in Jakarta.

Related:

Source: AFP/rk

Related Topics

Indonesia crash
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement