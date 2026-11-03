Indonesia unlikely to export electricity in the near future, citing domestic demand: Minister

JAKARTA: Indonesia is unlikely to export electricity in the near future, with domestic demand remaining high, said the country’s Coordinating Minister for Downstreaming and Energy Transition Bahlil Lahadalia.

Speaking at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday (Nov 2), Bahlil said exports could still proceed as long as prospective buyer countries agree to the prices set by the Indonesian government, state news agency Antara reported.

"As long as the price is right and they agree to our price, then of course it's possible. But if the price is not right, we will prioritise domestic needs," said Bahlil, who is also Indonesia's energy and mineral resources minister.

He was reiterating earlier comments he had made at the 2026 Mineral and Coal Convention and Exhibition in Jakarta the same day, when he announced that Indonesia would not be able to export electricity in the near future.

"Indonesia will not be able to export electricity in the near future. We still need electricity," he said.

Bahlil added that the government had calculated electricity export prices and urged the country’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara to not be swayed by foreign lobbying efforts seeking to lower the prices.

The minister did not name any country specifically in comments carried by Indonesian media, but Singapore had previously granted conditional approvals for firms to import low-carbon electricity from Indonesia.