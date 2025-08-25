Logo
Indonesia, US and allies launch joint military drills
Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Samuel Paparo (sixth from left) and Indonesian Armed Forces Deputy Commander General Tandyo Budi Revita (fifth from right) join hands with other participants during the opening ceremony of the Super Garuda Shield 2025 at the Naval Command and Staff College in Jakarta on Aug 25, 2025, to mark the start of the annual joint military drills. (Photo: AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

25 Aug 2025 01:26PM (Updated: 25 Aug 2025 02:13PM)
JAKARTA: Indonesia and the United States launched joint military drills on Monday (Aug 25) that will last more than a week, joining allies from 11 countries in exercises aimed at ensuring stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

The annual "Super Garuda Shield" drills will take place in the capital Jakarta and several locations on the western island of Sumatra and the Riau archipelago until Sep 4.

More than 4,100 Indonesian and 1,300 American troops will take part, joined by participants from Australia, Japan, Singapore, France, New Zealand, Britain and other nations.

The US and some allies such as Australia have expressed growing concern about China's increasing assertiveness in the Pacific, but Washington has previously said such drills are not aimed at Beijing.

Samuel Paparo, commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, said this year's exercises were "the largest Super Garuda Shield ever", adding that they would help participating nations boost deterrence, without elaborating.

Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Samuel Paparo delivers remarks during the opening ceremony of the Super Garuda Shield 2025 at the Naval Command and Staff College in Jakarta on Aug 25, 2025, to mark the start of the annual joint military drills. (Photo: AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

"It represents deterring anyone that would hope to change the facts on the ground using violence with the collective determination of all participants to uphold the principles of sovereignty," Paparo said at Monday's opening ceremony.

"We do this by getting better every day across all domains ... so if the unforgiving hour comes when we need each other as partners, we pick up the phone and we begin operating from a basis of deep trust."

The programme includes staff exercises, cyber defence drills, and a live-fire event, the Indonesian military said.

Countries including India, Papua New Guinea and East Timor also sent observers for the exercise.

Indonesia maintains a neutral foreign policy and tries to keep good relations with Washington and Beijing, walking the diplomatic tightrope in the superpower rivalry.

Source: AFP/dy

