Indonesia, US and allies launch joint military drills

JAKARTA: Indonesia and the United States launched joint military drills on Monday (Aug 25) that will last more than a week, joining allies from 11 countries in exercises aimed at ensuring stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

The annual "Super Garuda Shield" drills will take place in the capital Jakarta and several locations on the western island of Sumatra and the Riau archipelago until Sep 4.

More than 4,100 Indonesian and 1,300 American troops will take part, joined by participants from Australia, Japan, Singapore, France, New Zealand, Britain and other nations.

The US and some allies such as Australia have expressed growing concern about China's increasing assertiveness in the Pacific, but Washington has previously said such drills are not aimed at Beijing.

Samuel Paparo, commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, said this year's exercises were "the largest Super Garuda Shield ever", adding that they would help participating nations boost deterrence, without elaborating.