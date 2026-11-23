JAKARTA: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will submit to parliament the names of two vice presidential candidates later on Monday (Nov 23), state news agency Antara reported, citing an upper house deputy speaker.

The nominations follow the resignation as vice president of Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of Prabowo's influential predecessor Joko Widodo, after weeks of political pressure amid legal cases over the validity of Gibran's qualifications in running for the post.

The vice president's position is widely seen as ceremonial in Indonesia and Gibran had little involvement in government decision making.

Analysts say that with Prabowo facing plummeting approval ratings from concerns about the economy and his policies, his choice for vice president could be an important indicator of his political strategy moving ahead.

Deputy house speaker Sohibul Iman confirmed to Antara Prabowo's planned attendance of the house to submit the two names. It was not immediately clear who the candidates are.

Prabowo's office would inform reporters of his attendance at the upper house when confirmed, his spokesperson said.

Gibran's resignation earlier this month is widely seen as a sign of a fraying political partnership between Prabowo and the popular two-term former president Widodo, who is better known as Jokowi, raising the possibility of a significant shift in politics.

The parliament is scheduled on Dec 11 to select the new vice president through a plenary council after vetting the two candidates.