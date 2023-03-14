Do not use places of worship and education as campaign venues: Indonesian vice president

JAKARTA: Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin on Monday (Mar 13) warned political parties against using places of worship and education as campaign venues for the 2024 elections.

"I think it will separate the internal sector of Islamic boarding schools and places of worship. This practice must be prevented, including at the national, provincial, and district/city levels as well," he was quoted as saying by state news agency Antara at an event with politicians in preparation for the upcoming polls.

The vice president urged political parties to strike a pact against the use of identity politics that could cause polarisation, the Antara report also said.

He also called on election candidates to ensure transparency of assets in submitting State Officials Wealth Reports (LKHPN).

"Reporting assets is one aspect that must be carried out. We must report our assets and encourage others to do the same," he reportedly said.

In Indonesia, state officials who carry out executive, legislative, or judicial functions, as well as officials related to the state administration have an obligation to report their wealth using the LKHPN before and after taking office.

The registration of presidential and vice presidential candidates is scheduled to take place from Oct 19 to Nov 25 this year.

The presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs proposed by political parties or coalitions must have the support of at least 115 seats out of 575 parliamentary seats, which is 20 per cent of the total seats in the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR). Alternatively, they could also obtain 25 per cent of the valid votes nationally in the previous parliamentary elections.