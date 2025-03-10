Indonesia and Vietnam agree to upgrade strategic ties

JAKARTA: Indonesia and Vietnam agreed on Monday (Mar 10) to upgrade ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership as the Southeast Asian allies' leaders met in Jakarta to mark 70 years of diplomatic relations.

Vietnamese Communist Party general secretary To Lam held talks with President Prabowo Subianto in the Indonesian capital to boost economic and defence cooperation.

"We have agreed in our meeting that we want to enhance our relations, our cooperation. We want to upgrade our relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership," Prabowo told a news conference after their meeting.

"We truly want to strengthen and cooperate in almost all fields."

He said they agreed to boost cooperation on fisheries, the digital economy, the green economy, high-tech industries, and defence and security.

Prabowo said he would visit Vietnam soon to sign "an implementing agreement on cooperation in our economic zone", saying he hoped the Indonesian parliament would ratify the deal next month.