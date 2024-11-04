Indonesia volcano eruption kills 10, sets villages aflame

EAST FLORES, Indonesia: A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted overnight killing at least 10 people as it spewed fireballs and ash on surrounding villages, officials said on Monday (Nov 4), as they raised its alert status to the highest level.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,703m twin volcano located on the popular tourist island of Flores, first erupted shortly before midnight, forcing authorities to evacuate several villages.

"The death toll from the Lewotobi Laki-Laki's eruption is now 10 people," disaster mitigation agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said at a press conference.

Footage received by AFP showed villages near the volcano covered by thick ash, with some areas on fire.

An AFP journalist near the volcano said five villages evacuated, affecting thousands of residents.

Some wooden houses caught fire, and the ground was pockmarked with holes caused by flying molten rocks.

The crater erupted just before midnight and then again at 1.27am and 2.48am local time, the country's volcanology agency said.

It raised the alert level to the highest and told locals and tourists not to carry out activities within a 7km radius of the crater.

"There has been a significant increase in volcanic activity on Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki," it said in a press release on Monday.