Indonesia volcano draws thousands for ritual sacrifice

PROBOLINGGO, Indonesia: Thousands of Hindu worshippers scaled an active Indonesian volcano on Monday (Jun 5) to toss livestock, food and other offerings into its smoking crater in a centuries-old religious ceremony.

Swarming the thin rim around the basin of Mount Bromo, devotees heaved goats, chickens and vegetables slung across their backs up to the dusty peak as part of the Yadnya Kasada festival.

Every year Tengger tribe members from the surrounding highlands gather at the top of the volcano - famed for its stunning sunrise views - in the hope of pleasing their gods and bringing luck to the Tenggerese, an Indigenous group in eastern Java.

Slamet, a 40-year-old farmer who like many Indonesians goes by only one name, brought a baby cow as an offering.