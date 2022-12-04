Indonesia raises volcano warning to highest after Semeru erupts, evacuates 90 people

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities raised the warning on Semeru volcano on the island of Java to the highest level on Sunday (Dec 4) after an eruption spewed a column of ash high into the air.
The evacuation of people, which includes children and seniors, living near the volcano in East Java province had also begun with 93 residents so far evacuated to shelters, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, BNPB said in a statement.
The eruption on the eastern part of Java, about 640km east of the capital Jakarta, follows a series of earthquakes on the west of the island, including one last month that killed more than 300 people.
Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) raised the level of volcanic activity to IV from III, its chief said in a text message.
The increased threat level "means the danger has threatened the people's settlement and the volcano's activity has escalated," PVMBG chief Hendra Gunawan told broadcaster Kompas TV.
He added that the agency saw the potential for a bigger supply of magma this year compared to previous eruptions in 2021 and 2020.
"Therefore Semeru's hot clouds could reach further (this year) and at that distance there are many residences," he said.
With the raised alert level, authorities warned residents not to conduct any activities within 8km of Semeru's eruption centre, adding hot ash clouds had reached as far as 19km from the centre of eruption.
"Hot avalanches" caused by piles of lave at the tip of the volcano slid down after the eruption, BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.
Images on local TV showed evacuees, mostly women and children, taking shelter in a school.
Videos shared with AFP by local rescue group Irannala Rescue showed a huge black cloud rising from the volcano's crater, engulfing the sky and blocking the sun in nearby villages.
The villages were being battered by monsoon rains by the afternoon and the rainfall was mixing with volcanic ash, according to Kompas.
They were also told to avoid a southeastern area 13km along a river in the direction where the ash was travelling.
"A lot of people have started to go down," Thoriqul Haq, the local administration chief for Lumajang, where the volcano is located, told broadcaster Kompas TV.
Most residents in the two most-threatened villages have evacuated themselves, said Patria Dwi Hastiadi, spokesperson of the Lumajang Disaster Mitigation Agency.
The plume from the volcano reached a height of 15km, said Japan's Meteorology Agency.
The weather agency had earlier warned that a tsunami was possible in the southern islands of Miyako and Yaeyama in Okinawa prefecture.
But according to public broadcaster NHK, the agency had updated and said there was no tsunami impact from the eruption of Semeru volcano.
ONE YEAR AFTER LAST ERUPTION
Around the same time last year, the eruption of Semeru, Java's tallest mountain, killed more than 50 people and left several missing, while thousands were displaced.
Some residents nearby have evacuated independently to safer buildings like mosques and schools, according to a statement from the regional government of Lumajang, where Semeru is located.
"Most of the roads have been closed since this morning. Now its raining volcanic ash and it has covered the view of the mountain," Bayu Deny Alfianto, a local volunteer told Reuters by phone.
Small eruptions were continuing and it was raining in the area, he said.
The volcano began erupting at 2.46am local time, BNPB, said in a statement.
With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the largest population globally living in close range to a volcano, including 8.6 million within 10km.
The deadly late-November quake that hit West Java's Cianjur was a shallow temblor of 5.6 magnitude. A much deeper quake on Saturday in Gurat of 6.1 magnitude sent people running from buildings but did not cause major damage.