Asia

Indonesia evacuates nearly 2,000 villagers after Mount Semeru volcano erupts on Java island
Indonesia evacuates nearly 2,000 villagers after Mount Semeru volcano erupts on Java island

Mount Semeru spews thick ashes in Lumajang on Dec 4, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Agus Harianto)

04 Dec 2022 01:30PM (Updated: 04 Dec 2022 07:53PM)
JAKARTA: A volcano erupted in Indonesia on Sunday (Dec 4) spewing a cloud of ash 15km into the sky and forcing the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people, authorities said, as they issued their highest warning for the area in the east of Java island.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties from the eruption of the Semeru volcano and Indonesia's transport ministry said that there was no impact on air travel but notices had been sent to two regional airports for vigilance.

"Most roads have been closed since this morning and now it is raining volcanic ash and it has covered the view of the mountain," community volunteer Bayu Deny Alfianto told Reuters by telephone from near the volcano.

Semeru, the tallest mountain on Java, erupted last year killing more than 50 people and displacing thousands.

Handout photo taken and released from the Indonesia Geology Agency on Dec 4, 2022 shows the Glada Perak bridge hit by hot smoke and ashes from the Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Lumajang. (Photo: AFP/Indonesia Geology Agency)

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said 1,979 people had been moved to 11 shelters and authorities had distributed masks to residents. The eruption began at 2.46am local time and rescue, search and evacuation efforts were going on.

The volcano's plume of ash reached a height of 15km, said Japan's Meteorology Agency, which had initially been on alert for the possibility that the volcano could trigger a tsunami. It later ruled that out.

The eruption, some 640km east of the capital, Jakarta, follows a series of earthquakes in the west of Java, including one last month that killed more than 300 people.

Mount Semeru spews smoke and ash in Lumajang on December 4, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Agus Harianto)

Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, PVMBG, raised the level of volcanic activity to its highest level and warned residents not to approach within 8km of Semeru's eruption centre.

Hot ash clouds had drifted nearly 19 km from the centre of eruption, it said.

Villagers watch hot smoke from the ground following Mount Semeru's volcanic eruption in Lumajang, East Java on Dec 4, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Putri)

PVMBG chief Hendra Gunawan said a bigger volume of magma could have built up compared with previous eruptions of the volcano, in 2021 and 2020, which could mean greater danger for a bigger area.

"Semeru's hot clouds could reach further and at a distance where there are many residences," he said.

In a video sent to Reuters by police in the area, villagers were seen moving away from the slopes of the volcano, some with belongings stacked on motor bikes. A damaged bridge was covered in volcanic ash.

With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the world's largest population living close range to volcano, with 8.6 million people within 10km of one.

The deadly late-November quake that hit in West Java was 5.6 magnitude but at a shallow depth. A 6.1 quake struck at a deeper depth on Saturday sending people running from buildings but it did not cause major damage or casualties. 

Source: Reuters/ac/rj

