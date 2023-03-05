Three months after devastating West Java quake, authorities redesign the area to prepare for future

CIANJUR, West Java: Standing on top of a steep slope overlooking a raging river, Nanang Sukmana gazed at the remnants of his earthquake-hit village. The sight gave the 52-year-old school teacher a sense of awe and disbelief.

More than 100 families used to call Cijedil Village home but that changed on Nov 21 last year when a 5.6 magnitude quake hit the regency of Cianjur. The tremor shook the ground so hard it triggered a massive landslide, burying the place Sukmana had known his whole life underneath tonnes of earth and debris.

“This is where my house used to be. Now, there is nothing left,” he told CNA, pointing to an empty plot of land with hardly any traces of his two-storey home.