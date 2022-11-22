‘Wait for me in heaven, my child’: Students form the biggest casualties in West Java earthquake

CIANJUR, Indonesia: Rahman could not contain his emotion as medical workers carried his eight year-old daughter, Ina, out of the morgue and into an awaiting ambulance.

“My beautiful daughter,” he cried, staring at the blood-stained white shroud covering Ina’s lifeless body. “Wait for me in heaven, my child.”

The rest of his family also shed tears but Rahman’s cry was the loudest. The 31-year-old, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, decided to board the ambulance, not wanting to leave his daughter’s side as she was being transported to a family burial ground.

Rahman’s daughter was one of more than 250 people who were killed as a result of a 5.6-magnitude quake which jolted the Indonesian province of West Java on Monday (Nov 21).

The quake’s epicentre was in the mountainous region of Cianjur, about 75km southeast of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

More than 300 people were injured in the disaster, which also damaged at least 3,000 homes and buildings.

West Java governor Ridwan Kamil told a press conference on Monday evening that since the quake occurred during school hours, children made up a significant portion of those killed and injured.

“The majority of those who died were children … because it happened when children were at school,” the governor said. “We are still calculating the percentage, but reports on the ground consistently suggests that the majority (of the victims) were children.”