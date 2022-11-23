Landslides, traffic snarls hamper evacuation and relief efforts in West Java quake

CIANJUR, Indonesia: Traffic on the snaking, narrow country roads of Cianjur, Indonesia ground to a halt on Wednesday (Nov 23), holding up much-needed aid for victims of Monday's 5.6 magnitude earthquake.

Ambulances, trucks carrying aid and other emergency vehicles struggled to reach affected areas.

Ambulance driver, Mulyana, told CNA it took him two hours to cover a distance of just 7.5km on Wednesday. “It was gridlocked on Tuesday but today was much worse,” said the 24-year-old driver, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

“Perhaps it is more congested because there are now more rescue workers and volunteers deployed to Cianjur.”

In Gasol village, one of the worst-hit areas, emergency vehicles had to negotiate winding roads that contained sections barely wide enough to accommodate one-way traffic.

Emergency vehicles often found themselves competing for space with large trucks carrying rescue and military personnel or logistics, as well as private vehicles belonging to locals and volunteers on their way to the affected areas.

To make matters worse, the village, located just around 5km from the quake’s epicentre, was riddled with collapsed houses and buildings on either side of the roads, the concrete and wooden rubble further narrowing the tight thoroughfares.