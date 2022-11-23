Landslides, traffic snarls hamper evacuation and relief efforts in West Java quake

CIANJUR, Indonesia: Traffic on the snaking, narrow country roads of Cianjur, Indonesia ground to a halt on Wednesday (Nov 23), holding up much-needed aid for victims of Monday's 5.6 magnitude earthquake.
Ambulances, trucks carrying aid and other emergency vehicles struggled to reach affected areas.
Ambulance driver, Mulyana, told CNA it took him two hours to cover a distance of just 7.5km on Wednesday. “It was gridlocked on Tuesday but today was much worse,” said the 24-year-old driver, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
“Perhaps it is more congested because there are now more rescue workers and volunteers deployed to Cianjur.”
In Gasol village, one of the worst-hit areas, emergency vehicles had to negotiate winding roads that contained sections barely wide enough to accommodate one-way traffic.
Emergency vehicles often found themselves competing for space with large trucks carrying rescue and military personnel or logistics, as well as private vehicles belonging to locals and volunteers on their way to the affected areas.
To make matters worse, the village, located just around 5km from the quake’s epicentre, was riddled with collapsed houses and buildings on either side of the roads, the concrete and wooden rubble further narrowing the tight thoroughfares.
Traffic at intersections was even worse.
“I decided to kill off my siren. What’s the use? Even though we have the right of way, there are probably three or four more ambulances stuck in traffic coming from the opposite direction,” another ambulance driver, Yani Idris told CNA.
The 35-year-old Idris had no choice but to wait out the congestion. Other routes, he said, were equally congested by the influx of emergency vehicles, logistics trucks and regular vehicles carrying volunteers, while some roads were cut off because of landslides triggered by the quake.
Rescue worker Hino Apriliano, 44, decided to rent a motorcycle. “It’s just more practical this way,” he said.
The congestion has made life hard for quake victims. “We need food, we need clothes, we need proper tents, we need medicines. But help is not coming fast enough,” Gasol resident Syahroni told CNA.
As of Tuesday evening, at least 250 people are known to have died and more than 5,000 people are homeless. With at least 300 injured so far with more than 100 missing, numbers could still climb as some areas become more accessible.
Officials are also warning about the threat of landslides and flash floods as collateral hazards of Monday’s quake.